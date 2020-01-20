OPP intercepts package, prevents $10,000 scam

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fraud incident after a Hagersville resident sent $10,000 to a scammer in the mail.

A resident called police last Friday to report they believed they may have been the victim of fraud.

The resident said they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer. The person said the victim’s bank card had been compromised and police would need $10,000 to investigate the incident.

The resident sent the money to the address provided by the scammer.

Police managed to contact the courier company, intercept the delivery and return the money safely to the victim.

OPP is reminding residents to never give personal information or currency to anyone you do not know and trust.

They also say police agencies would never ask residents for currency to investigate incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.