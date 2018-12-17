;
OPP finds fake stop sign with treasure hunt clues attached

Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: haldimand county, norfolk county, ontario provincial police, opp

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a fake stop sign was put up in Haldimand County.

A Haldimand County Roads Department employee contacted police on Dec. 10 after they noticed a group of people at an intersection near the border of Haldimand County and Norfolk County.

Police went to the location and found the group had dispersed but a rubber replica of a stop sign had been placed over top of a real stop sign. Officers also found an envelope with clues for a treasure hunt game attached to the sign.

OPP is reminding the public that any tampering or removal of any traffic signs could not only result in criminal charges, it could cause collisions and put lives at serious risk.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.



