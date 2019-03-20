;
OPP find $300K worth of stolen cash in storage locker

Ontario Provincial Police has recovered $300,000 worth of stolen cash from a storage locker in Fergus, Ont.

Officers executed a search warrant on March 19 at a storage facility on Glengarry Cres. as part of an ongoing theft investigation at a local business.

It’s alleged one of the business’s managers stole several bank deposit bags containing cash over an eight-month period.

Emerson James Aden Walker, 22, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in the court on April 26.



