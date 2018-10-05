;
OPP cracks down on “Big Four” road fatality factors

Ontario Provincial Police are kicking off a long-weekend campaign aimed at cracking down on the four leading contributing factors in road fatalities.

“Operation Impact” will focus on aggressive driving, alcohol and drug impaired driving, inattentive driving and lack of seat belt use.

“The goal of Operation Impact is not about issuing traffic tickets,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair. 

“It is about seeing every driver, without police intervention, refrain from risky driving behaviours and every vehicle occupant buckled up.”

As of Oct. 1, there were 156 road deaths linked the one of these so-called “Big Four” factors this year.

Of those, 50 were linked to speeding, which police say is one form of aggressive driving.

Provincial police have laid more than 175,000 charges against aggressive, inattentive, alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, and unbuckled vehicle occupants this year.



