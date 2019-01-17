OPP: charges pending after pedestrian hit by school bus

Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a pedestrian was struck by a school bus in Simcoe Thursday.

Officers from Norfolk OPP were called to Norfolk St. S and Robinson St. around 9 a.m.

They say an 18-year-old man was using the crosswalk when he was hit.

He has minor injuries.

Police say there were about 20 students on board the bus at the time.

The driver and students were not injured.