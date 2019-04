Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a school bus driver in Wasaga Beach has been charged with distracted driving.

Police say the woman was pulled over on Monday while operating a bus carrying 10 children under the age of 12.

OPP says under new laws that took effect earlier this year, distracted driving carries fines between $1,000 and $3,000.

It also leads to a driver’s licence suspension of up to 30 days.