OPP and investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshals office are looking into a suspicious fire at a barn in Puslinch

Wellington OPP officers posting a video to social media saying they are looking for tips from the public after an abandoned barn went up in flames last night. It happened around 5:30 pm on Forestell road.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when Puslinch fire and rescue services arrived. Police have said no one was injured however the structure is considered a total loss.

The fire does appear to be suspicious and the investigation continues.