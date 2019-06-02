;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP and investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshals office are looking into a suspicious fire at a barn in Puslinch

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: barn, fire, Ontario Fire Marshals, opp, puslinch, suspicious



Wellington OPP officers posting a video to social media saying they are looking for tips from the public after an abandoned barn went up in flames last night. It happened around 5:30 pm on Forestell road.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when Puslinch fire and rescue services arrived. Police have said no one was injured however the structure is considered a total loss.

The fire does appear to be suspicious and the investigation continues.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton's newest hiking trail officially opened

Hamilton's YWCA launched its venture for women entrepreneurs at the Barton street Festival

Thousands of people watch re-enactments of the Battle of Stoney Creek

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php