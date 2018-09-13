;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Opioid epidemic in St. Catharines

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: drug abuse, drug use, opioid, overdose, Positive Living Niagara, st catharines


Downtown St. Catharines has been hit hard by the opioid crisis with the number of deaths and overdoses at an all time high.

There have been concerns raised about drug use and discarded needles throughout the core in particular at Montebello Park.

Fred Bowering, a recovering addict, bikes every day around the downtown core and cleans up the needles.

He says he’s lost a lot of people to the opioid crisis, a growing epidemic in the city and an increasing number of deaths. Last year, 76 people died from opioid overdoses, compared to 40 a year earlier.

The city has added more lights to the pavilion to try to prevent people from camping out and using drugs and also more signs telling people the park is closed at night.

The Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Niagara Region says St. Catharines has become a hot spot for the opioid crisis.

The city and these agencies are working together to fight it. Positive Living Niagara provides counselling services and safe injection supplies, including Naloxone kits.

An overdose prevention site, previously approved back in May for St. Catharines, was put on hold pending a review of these sites by the Ford government last month.

Everyone says there is a need for that site in the city and are hopeful once the provincial review is finished they will be able to move ahead.



LATEST STORIES

Toronto International Film Festival Day 7

Hamilton courts investors

Opioid epidemic in St. Catharines

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php