What is open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday

Happy Thanksgiving!

With the Thanksgiving weekend comes with a few closures to be aware of.

All government offices, rec centres and arenas will be closed today, along with libraries.

The LCBO and Beer Stores are closed along with most major shopping centres and grocery stores.

There will be no garbage or recycling pick up today.

HSR, DARTS, GO Transit, Oakville Transit, and Burlington Transit will run on a holiday schedule, but Milton transit will not be running at all.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is open today from 12pm-5pm if you are looking for something to do.