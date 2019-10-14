Open/Closed Thanksgiving Monday

If you’re hoping to get out and enjoy this Thanksgiving long weekend, here’s a heads up on what’s open and closed.

Closed:

– Banks

– Government offices & post offices

– Grocery Stores & LCBO’s

– No recycling or garbage collection in Hamilton or Halton – pick up will be one day later if it falls on or after today

– Welland transit will not be running

Open:

– Select beer store locations with reduced hours

– Transit in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara will be running on a Sunday/Holiday schedule – some routes will operate on reduced frequencies

– Go Transit is running on a Saturday schedule

– Garbage collection in Niagara is unaffected by the holiday