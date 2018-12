Open and Closed for New Year’s Day

Here is what is open and closed New Year’s Day.

The LCBO and Beer Store will be closed, along with Canada Post.

The Hamilton Civic Museums and the Hamilton Library will also be closed.

HSR and GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule. And DARTS will be operating on holiday hours.

Tonight, you can ride the HSR for free, starting at 6.

Oakville transit, UP Express and GO Transit start offering their free rides at 7 tonight.