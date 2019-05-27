;
2017 BEA Winners
Ontario’s Tory government to reverse retroactive cuts to municipalities

Category: Ontario
Tags: cuts, doug ford, ontario, progressive conservative


Ontario’s government is cancelling retroactive funding cuts to municipalities.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that his government will cancel a series of cuts, including reductions for public health, child care, and tourism and conservation authorities.

The Progressive Conservative government received immense push back from municipalities after the cuts were announced after they already passed this year’s budget.

The cuts combined with the cancellation of an increase to municipalities’ share of the gas tax mean local governments would be out well over half a billion dollars annually.

Politicians have warned that they will be forced to raise taxes or slash services as a result of the Tories’ cuts.

Ford previously said the province would pay for them to get outside line-by-line budget reviews done.



