Ontario’s English Catholic teachers announce one-day strike next Tuesday

Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have announced a one-day strike that will take place on January 21. The OECTA president says the government appears to only “do the right thing” when under pressure, so teachers have little choice but to take the next step.

Catholic teachers began a work to rule campaign today that includes not participating in standardized testing, preparing report card comments or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.

Elementary teachers stepped up their work to rule campaign today and are planing rotating strikes on Wednesday.