;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario’s “Buck-a-Beer” options down to one brewery

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: beer, Buck a beer, collective arts, doug ford, ontario

 

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “buck-a-beer” promotion appears to be fizzling out.

Only one brewery in the province is still participating in the program and it’s in the premier’s west Toronto neighbourhood.

In August, the Ford government announced incentives for companies selling a bottle or can of beer for $1.

The response from brewers was lukewarm. Only Cool Brewery in Toronto and Barley Days Brewery in Picton took part.

Loblaws offered its President’s Choice beer for $1 for a limited time.

Many of the province’s craft breweries spoke out against the move.

Matt Johnston of Hamilton’s Collective Arts Brewing spoke to Morning Live about why his brewery would not take part.

Collective Arts brews out of the old Lakeport plant on Burlington St. Lakeport sold its beer using a “buck-a-beer” marketing.

The LCBO says only Cool Lager is still offering $1 brews.



LATEST STORIES

Caffeine fix

Holiday beauty

For the table

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php