Ontario’s “Buck-a-Beer” options down to one brewery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “buck-a-beer” promotion appears to be fizzling out.

Only one brewery in the province is still participating in the program and it’s in the premier’s west Toronto neighbourhood.

In August, the Ford government announced incentives for companies selling a bottle or can of beer for $1.

The response from brewers was lukewarm. Only Cool Brewery in Toronto and Barley Days Brewery in Picton took part.

Loblaws offered its President’s Choice beer for $1 for a limited time.

Many of the province’s craft breweries spoke out against the move.

Matt Johnston of Hamilton’s Collective Arts Brewing spoke to Morning Live about why his brewery would not take part.

Collective Arts brews out of the old Lakeport plant on Burlington St. Lakeport sold its beer using a “buck-a-beer” marketing.

The LCBO says only Cool Lager is still offering $1 brews.