Ontario watchdog gets over 2,400 cannabis complaints
The province’s Ombudsman says the online Ontario cannabis store was the single most complained about government organization of the past fiscal year.
His annual report says more than 2 400 Ontarians complained about the online marijuana store in the wake of delays and delivery problems.
Paul Dube says his office had to establish a dedicated team to handle the volume of complaints, which included a man receiving an empty box and being told he would have to return it for a refund.
