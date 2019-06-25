;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario watchdog gets over 2,400 cannabis complaints

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: cannabis, complaints, ombudsman, ontario


The province’s Ombudsman says the online Ontario cannabis store was the single most complained about government organization of the past fiscal year.

His annual report says more than 2 400 Ontarians complained about the online marijuana store in the wake of delays and delivery problems.

Paul Dube says his office had to establish a dedicated team to handle the volume of complaints, which included a man receiving an empty box and being told he would have to return it for a refund.



LATEST STORIES

Avril Lavigne announces first tour in 5 years

Ontario watchdog gets over 2,400 cannabis complaints

Hamilton police make second arrest in Pride event disturbance

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php