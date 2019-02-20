Ontario warns of delays for birth, marriage and death certificates

The Ontario government is warning of a lengthy delay in processing applications for some certificates.

According to its website, Service Ontario says applications for birth, marriage, and death certificates may experience delays that vary from 11 to 14 weeks.

The online notice does not explain what is causing longer than normal processing times.

Some people posting on the government’s social media pages have complained of delays including a mother who said she has been waiting six months for her son’s birth certificate.

Anyone who needs the documents under urgent circumstances is asked to contact the government directly by phone.