;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario warns of delays for birth, marriage and death certificates

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: certificate, ontario government, service ontario

The Ontario government is warning of a lengthy delay in processing applications for some certificates.

According to its website, Service Ontario says applications for birth, marriage, and death certificates may experience delays that vary from 11 to 14 weeks.

The online notice does not explain what is causing longer than normal processing times.

Some people posting on the government’s social media pages have complained of delays including a mother who said she has been waiting six months for her son’s birth certificate.

Anyone who needs the documents under urgent circumstances is asked to contact the government directly by phone.



LATEST STORIES

Ontario warns of delays for birth, marriage and death certificates

Dramatic rescue of Utah skier in avalanche caught on camera

Home & Garden Show

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php