2017 BEA Winners
Ontario truck driver charged with impaired driving

Category: Ontario
Tags: brampton, impaired driving, new brunswick, rcmp


An Ontario truck driver has been charged with impaired driving in New Brunswick after police received a tip from a citizen.

New Brunswick RCMP received a call about a suspected drunk driver around 6 p.m. on May 31.

Officers in the area located the transport truck on Highway 11 near Jaquet River.

Police say the 61-year-old driver, from Brampton, provided two breath samples, registering a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.



