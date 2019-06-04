Ontario truck driver charged with impaired driving

An Ontario truck driver has been charged with impaired driving in New Brunswick after police received a tip from a citizen.

New Brunswick RCMP received a call about a suspected drunk driver around 6 p.m. on May 31.

Officers in the area located the transport truck on Highway 11 near Jaquet River.

Police say the 61-year-old driver, from Brampton, provided two breath samples, registering a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.