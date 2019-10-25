Ontario taking ‘urgent action’ to ban some promotion of vaping products

The province has announced it is taking “urgent action” to address the issue of youth vaping by banning the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations.

Ontario says advertisements for vapour products in retail stores will only be permitted in specialty vape stores and cannabis retail stores, which are only open to people aged 19 and over.

The announcement comes weeks after health officials in London, Ontario said a teen was put on life support after being diagnosed with a respiratory illness linked to vaping.

Shortly after that incident, Health Minister Christine Elliott issued an order requiring hospitals to provide stats on vaping-related pulmonary diseases to the Medical Officer of Health. She said she is concerned about the health consequences of vaping, particularly among youth.

On Friday, Elliott said the ban will help prevent youth from being exposed and influenced by promotion in retail settings.

“Vaping is not without risk, and the potential long-term effects of vaping remain uncertain,” said Elliott in a news release. “As we continue to engage with experts and families to identify further action we can take to protect our youth, this first step will help begin to curb the alarming increase in young people vaping.”

Health Canada previously issued an alert about the potential risk of pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping products. Officials warned users to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

United States health officials are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping. There have been 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.

The ban is expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.