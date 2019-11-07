Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to sell online and over the phone

The provincial government says it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online and over the phone.

The products must be picked up in-store and Ontario says the new process will decrease wait times for legal cannabis.

The proposed changes were announced during the government’s fall economic statement on Wednesday.

Licensed producers will also be allowed to have their own stores at their production sites.

The Progressive Conservatives are hopeful the change will help combat the black market.

It’s also part of a promise to lift the cap on the number of cannabis stores. The number of legal pot shops in the province is set to increase to 75 from 25 this fall.

The government has not said when the new changes will go into effect.