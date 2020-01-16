Ontario sending nine more firefighters to Australia

The Ontario government says nine more firefighters are going to Australia to help battle the bush fires.

Australia is facing one of the worst bush fire seasons in recent memory. More than 7 million hectares has burned, killing 28 people and more than half a billion animals.

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said the seven people who left today are management personnel who will help co-ordinate the fight. Two more management staff will be sent tomorrow.

A total of 28 firefighting staff from Ontario have been sent to Australia since the start of the fire. The province is sending their firefighters as part of a reciprocal agreement where countries and jurisdictions around the world send each other firefighting staff during times of high wildfire activity.