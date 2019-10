The province and CUPE are still negotiating as thousands of educational staff prepare to strike.

Custodians, clerical workers, and early childhood educators began a work-to-rule campaign on Monday, Sept. 30.

If no deal is reached before Monday, Oct. 7, the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic Board, Niagara Catholic and Public, Halton Catholic Board, and the Grand Erie District Board, will be closed.

The Hamilton Wentworth Public Board and the Halton Public Board say they will remain open.