Ontario residents can now buy recreational marijuana online

Residents in Ontario and across the country that are 19 years of age and over can now legally buy recreational marijuana.

Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace as sales began early Wednesday. The first gram of legal recreational pot was sold to Ian Power, who was first in line at a store in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Each province is responsible for regulating the sale and consumption of the drug. Ontario residents can legally buy cannabis online through the government’s OCS website, followed by private retail stores in April.

The website offers several of products including a variety of strains, oils, and accessories. The government says pricing for the products are comparable to street value.

There is a five dollar delivery charge and Canada Post will deliver the order within two to three days.