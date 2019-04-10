Ontario researcher among team unveiling first image of black hole

An international research group that includes an Ontario university is expected to reveal the first picture of a black hole.

The image was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a group of global scientists bent on proving the existence of black holes and documenting what they look like.

The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes.

According to NASA, a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars.

The global team includes Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s Perimeter Institute.

Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.

Broderick and other researchers are set to show the image of a black hole at a news conference in Washington D.C. at around 9 a.m.