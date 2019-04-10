;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario researcher among team unveiling first image of black hole

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: World
Tags: Avery Broderick, black hole, nasa, science, Theory of Relativity, university of waterloo


An international research group that includes an Ontario university is expected to reveal the first picture of a black hole.

The image was compiled by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a group of global scientists bent on proving the existence of black holes and documenting what they look like.

The image was compiled with help from eight earth-based telescopes.

According to NASA, a black hole is a region in space where the pulling force of gravity is so strong that light is not able to escape and that some black holes are a result of dying stars.

The global team includes Avery Broderick, an astrophysicist and associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s Perimeter Institute.

Researchers say their findings help offer further support of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, first announced in 1915.

Broderick and other researchers are set to show the image of a black hole at a news conference in Washington D.C. at around 9 a.m.



LATEST STORIES

Ontario researcher among team unveiling first image of black hole

Glanbrook man, 39, nabbed for stunt driving, speeding

102nd anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php