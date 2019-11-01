Ontario public elementary teachers vote 98% in favour of strike

Ontario public elementary teachers have voted 98% in favour of a strike, should it become necessary. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is calling the result of the vote an “overwhelming” mandate from its 83,000 members.

High school teachers and teachers in the English Catholic system are also holding strike votes, with results expected in the next couple of weeks.

A strike by 55,000 education workers, such as custodians, administrative staff and early childhood educators was averted at the last minute when the government reached a tentative deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.