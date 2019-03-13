;
Ontario PC’s pull $3 million dollar arts grant in Ancaster

Category: Canada, Hamilton, News
Tags: ancaster, ancaster arts centre, arts hub, hamilton, ontario government, provincial government


A $3 million dollar arts grant promised by the former Liberal Government in 2017, was pulled.

It was dedicated to help turn Ancaster’s former Memorial School into an arts hub with a 450 seat theatre, gallery, and multiple rooms for art, theatre and dance.

The Progressive Conservative government now says, “through review, it can’t proceed with the grant.”

The “Ancaster Arts Centre” was supposed to be completed this year. On their website, they write: “If community and government support continues as it has been, we have an excellent chance of breaking ground late 2019, for a possible grand opening early 2021.”

To date, $ 362, 5000 has been raised by community fundraising.

Organizers are now scrambling to make up the money to finish the $16.5 million dollar project.

 



