Ontario partially backtracks on expanding high school class sizes

The Ontario government is partially backtracking on its plan to boost high school class sizes.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province will increase average class sizes to 25, instead of the 28 it’s been proposing for months.

He says the move is aimed at averting strikes and keeping students in class amid contract negotiations with several teachers’ unions.

“We’re making a move today that I think, you know, is a rather significant step forward to keep them at the table. More importantly, let the unions know and our trustees association, let all the parties know that we’re listening,” said Lecce.

The school workers’ contracts with the province expired at the end of August, and unions representing both elementary and high school teachers have requested conciliation during the tense contract talks.

Union President Harvey Bischof says the government is offering to fund more teachers while at the same time removing language that would keep class sizes in check.

Bischof says the government’s offer would effectively allow class sizes to grow indefinitely.