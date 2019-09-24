Ontario neurosurgeon accused of sexually assaulting 34 female patients

Waterloo Regional police have charged a neurosurgeon with 34 separate counts of sexual assault involving patients in his care.

Police say the charges relate to alleged incidents that happened between January 2010 and February 2017 with patients under his care.

50 year-old Dr. Jeffrey Sloka, of Waterloo, was arrested Tuesday morning and appeared in court later in the day.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons revoked Sloka’s licence in April after its disciplinary committee found he had sexually abused four patients.

The committee says he asked four patients to strip naked for physical exams and touched them inappropriately at times.

Police believe there may be more victims and the investigation continues.