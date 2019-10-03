Ontario Human Rights Commission to make accessible education announcement

The Ontario Human Rights Commission is expected to make an announcement Thursday morning about accessible education.

Last year, the human rights watchdog updated its education policy for the first time in 14 years and issued recommendations to help make the system more inclusive.

The policy says the system needs to modernize its approach to people with disabilities and do more to accommodate their diverse needs.

It says disabled students often face obstacles from primary school through to post-secondary education.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m.