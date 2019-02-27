;
Ontario Health care changes

Ontario health minister Christine Elliott announced sweeping changes to the health care system today.

The plan will dissolve the 14 local health integration networks or LHINS and amalgamate six different health agencies, such as cancer care Ontario into a super agency called Ontario Health.

Local hospitals, doctors, long term care and home care providers will instead work together to coordinate patient care.

The legislature approved the new health care plan when it was tabled Tuesday afternoon. Opposition parties agree the province does need better health care coordination but members remain skeptical about this plan.

Under the plan, 30 to 50 Ontario health teams would form across the province to each oversee the care of about 300 000 patients. Hospitals and other care providers, like those in long term and home care, submit their individual integration plans to the province for approval.

“Right now we have too much duplication at the admin level. We need more on the front line.” Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The health minister would not speculate on any financial savings to the province, about 40% of Ontario’s budget goes to health care. Elliott says this will be a gradual change over the next few years starting this spring.



