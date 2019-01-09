Ontario government fights sex-ed curriculum challenge in court

The Ontario government is in court Wednesday to fight a legal challenge over its decision to repeal the updated sex-ed curriculum.

The previous Liberal government updated the sex-ed curriculum in 2015.

The revamp included lessons about online bullying, same-sex relationship and gender identity.

While some welcomed the the change, its opponents launched several protests.

Some parents even kept their children home from school in protest.

The Ford government repealed the updated curriculum when it took power in 2017.

It returned to the 1998 curriculum as it embarked on province-wide consultations with parents and groups.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario say the repeal is unconstitutional, arguing it puts students at risk.

At Osgoode Hall in Toronto where ETFO begins legal action against Ont. Gov. regarding the sex-Ed curriculum saying that the move back to a 1998 outline + snitchline has chilling effect on teachers’ abilities to teach the curriculum in an equitable, diverse and inclusive way — Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCHCH) January 9, 2019

Lawyers for the government say policy should be set by the Ministry of Education, not the courts or groups challenging the curriculum.

They argue if the curriculum prior to 2015 didn’t infringe the charter, returning to it can’t be unconstitutional.