;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario government fights sex-ed curriculum challenge in court

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: curriculum, ontario, progressive conservative, sex ed

 

The Ontario government is in court Wednesday to fight a legal challenge over its decision to repeal the updated sex-ed curriculum.

The previous Liberal government updated the sex-ed curriculum in 2015.

The revamp included lessons about online bullying, same-sex relationship and gender identity.

While some welcomed the the change, its opponents launched several protests.

Some parents even kept their children home from school in protest.

The Ford government repealed the updated curriculum when it took power in 2017.

It returned to the 1998 curriculum as it embarked on province-wide consultations with parents and groups.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario say the repeal is unconstitutional, arguing it puts students at risk.

Lawyers for the government say policy should be set by the Ministry of Education, not the courts or groups challenging the curriculum.

They argue if the curriculum prior to 2015 didn’t infringe the charter, returning to it can’t be unconstitutional.



LATEST STORIES

Ontario government fights sex-ed curriculum challenge in court

Barbershop. Bar. Meeting Place.

Trendspotting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php