Ontario government appoints four agents-general

Premier Doug Ford has appointed four people to positions outside of Ontario in an effort to drum up business in the province.

Among the new hires is Earl Provost, who served as chief of staff to Ford’s late brother Rob Ford when he was mayor of Toronto, and Jag Badwal, who is a past president of the Ontario PC Party.

Taylor Shields and Tyler Albrecht were also appointed to the roles. According to a news release sent by the PC party, Shields is an expert in business development and a graduate of the Queen’s School of Business. Albrecht has worked in the finance industry in New York City and Toronto. He holds a degree from Loyola University in Maryland.

The agents-general will be based in London, Chicago, Dallas, and New York City. They are appointed for a period of three years and will be paid between $165,000 and $185,000.

Ford says they will help increase investment and jobs in Ontario.

The Progressive Conservative’s say they may appoint up to four more agents-general.

Agents-general positions have not existed in Ontario’s government since the 1990s.