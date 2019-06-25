Ontario football coach charged after 16-year-old player assaulted
An Ontario football coach has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old player.
The altercation took place during a football game in Durham.
Durham regional police say the incident happened when the opposing teams were shaking hands.
They allege that the 45-year-old coach physically assaulted one of the players causing a head injury.
The boy was taken treated at the hospital and the coach was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
