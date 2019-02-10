;
2017 BEA Winners
Ontario Fire Marshal Investigates Burlington Fire

An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital this hour after a fire broke out in his Burlington apartment this morning.

Thick smoke poured out of the second storey unit of an apartment building at 5170 Lakeshore Road, this morning.

When crews searched the unit, they found a man unconscious in the den.

Burlington Fire says he was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, where he was intubated and placed in the intensive care unit. Officials are not providing the man’s exact age, only saying he is elderly.

Investigators say they’re looking at all possible causes as to what started this fire, including cigarette smoking.

The highrise is primarily home to seniors, thankfully, no one else was injured, but they had to evacuate their units for about two hours while the fire was being put out.



