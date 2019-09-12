Ontario elementary teacher’s union asking members to vote on strike mandate

The union representing public elementary school teachers has announced a strike vote by its 83,000 members.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says the vote will take place during a series of mass meetings during September and October.

The meetings are meant to allow members to weigh in on what they see as priorities during the pending collective bargaining talks with the province.

Members will be asked if they support key demands including more supports for students with complex needs, class sizes and the protection of full-day kindergarten.

The union hopes to negotiate a new deal for its members without any kind of labour disruption.

Contracts for teachers and education workers at the province’s publicly funded schools expired at the end of August.