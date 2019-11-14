Ontario elementary teachers to begin work-to-rule strike on Nov. 26

Ontario elementary school teachers are preparing to begin a work-to-rule campaign in less than two weeks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says 98 per cent of its members voted in favour of the job action.

The union says the strike action will begin on November 26 and will target administrative tasks but will not impact students.

“We are making this known well in advance to assure parents that this strike action will not affect students, their learning or their safety,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond in a news release. “ETFO members will be withdrawing from Ministry and school board administrative activities, which will give them more time to focus on working with students.”

Hammond says the federation is putting pressure on Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to address “real issues of concern” including more support for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario’s Kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools.

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.