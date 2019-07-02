Ontario Education Minister announces revised high school careers course

A newly revised high school Career Studies course was unveiled today by Ontario’s Minister of Education.

Minister Stephen Lecce says the revamped course was launched to inspire the next generation of skilled workers, with a central focus on the jobs of the future. The course will now focus on financial literacy, implications of social media use and career pathways, such as apprenticeships in trades.

The new curriculum will be implemented in schools starting in September of this year. The grade 10 course is mandatory in Ontario high schools.

“The old system did not sufficiently support our young people, nor inspire them to consider the jobs of tomorrow,” said Education Minister Lecce in a press release. “This transformation will help inspire our students to think big, to aspire for better jobs, and to support the creation of a credible career pathway so they can succeed in a competitive global marketplace.”

The Ontario government is investing $2.25 million to help school boards implement new courses, including Career Studies.

This is one of Stephen Lecce’s first announcements as the newly minted Education Minister. He was placed in the role during Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet shuffle on June 20.