Ontario education minister announces funding for child care during teacher strikes

By
Chantel Grillo
-
Archive image of striking Peel public high school teachers

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that the government will give money to parents affected by teachers strikes. Compensation for child care ranges from $25 to $60 per day of missed school.

Children enrolled in a school-based child care centre that is fully closed due to a strike will receive the most money. Parents of children in JK or SK will receive $40 per day, while students in grades 1 to 7 will receive $25. Parents of secondary school students won’t get
any funding, but those with children with special needs up to age 21 will get $40 per day.

Lecce says the funding is intended to “ensure students remain cared for” during the labour action. Union leader Sam Hammond says this is nothing more than a bribe, simply aimed at winning government support during the labour dispute and is an insult to parents.

 

