Ontario considering annual math testing for all teachers: CP

Ontario teachers may be forced to take annual math tests in order to continue teaching.

According to The Canadian Press, sources say the Ontario government is considering implementing mandatory annual math testing that teachers would be required to pass in order to continue to teach.

Elementary and secondary school teachers would be required to take part even if they do not primarily teach mathematics.

Legislation was passed on Wednesday that will require all aspiring teachers in the province to pass a math test before receiving their licence to teach.

The Progressive Conservative government has made several promises in the past to take measures to improve student math scores.

The Canadian Press says their sources could not immediately say what the test will look like or who will administer it, adding that the government would still need to consult with teachers and parents on the matter.



