Ontario considering ban on flavoured vaping products following Nova Scotia ban

Ontario’s health minister Christine Elliott, says the province is considering a ban on flavoured vaping products.

Her statements came the same day Nova Scotia announced that it will ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices starting April 1, 2020. The first province to do so.

Elliott says the province is looking at a variety of ways to address the growing concerns about the rise of vaping among teenagers. Ontario said last month it would ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations. That comes into effect next month.