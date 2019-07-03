;
Ontario concussion rates higher than previously reported

Posted:
Category: Health & Lifestyle, Ontario
Tags: concussions, Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation, ontario


A new study examining concussion rates in Ontario suggests the conditions is much higher than previously reported.

The study which was published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation found that an average of 150,000 Ontario residents were diagnosed with a concussion each year between 2008 and 2016.

Lead researchers say that figure represented just 1.2% of Ontario’s population but is twice as high as findings from past research into concussion rates.

The study also found that concussion diagnoses were more common in rural communities than urban areas.

The study’s co-authors say they don’t believe more people are actually sustaining head injuries, but instead are more aware of concussion risks.



