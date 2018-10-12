How to buy recreational pot online in Ontario

When the clock strikes 12:01 am on October 17, Ontario Cannabis Store , a provincially-run website like the LCBO will be the only place to buy weed legally until next April.

Users will be able to choose from over 70 strains of weed from 32 federally licenced producers. The weed is available in various forms from dried flowers, oils and pre-rolled joints.

Buyers can purchase a max of 30 grams of weed at a time, that’s the legal limit to posses weed in public. However, there’s no restriction on the amount of purchases made.

There is a $5.00 shipping fee and deliveries via Canada Post will take anywhere from one to three days.

Customers will be asked their age once they enter the site and before checkout. When the package arrives, much like when alcohol is delivered, the person answering the door must prove that they’re of age. The original purchaser doesn’t have to be present.

People waiting to buy weed from physical stores will have to wait until April 1st 2019. That’s when licenced private retailers will be able to open their doors.

The delay could be due to Premier Ford’s flip flopping on the issue of who sells weed once it’s legal. During the campaign he was in favour of the Liberals plan of government-owned stores, but once elected, Ford decided to hand the controls to the private sector.

The reps for the website said due to security reasons they couldn’t tell reporters where the distribution centre is located and how many people have been employed to work there.