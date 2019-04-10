;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontario budget expected to include free dental care for low-income seniors

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle, News, Ontario
Tags: dental care, ford, Ford Government, hamilton, HEATH CARE, ontario, seniors



The Ontario Government is expected to fulfill a promise of free dental care for low-income seniors in Thursday’s budget.

The program could cost nearly 100 million dollars a year and is aimed at those who don’t have a supplementary source of income.

It’s meant for those aged 65 years and over making under $19,300 a year – or couples making up to $32,000.

The service could be accessed through public health units, community health centres and aboriginal health access centres, with the potential for mobile dental units in the future.

Details and exact numbers will be outlined in the budget.

Most Hamiltonians say they are excited for this group of people, but the news was met with some criticism, as this comes after the Ford government announced education changes.



LATEST STORIES

Ontario budget expected to include free dental care for low-income seniors

On the run

Exam stress

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php