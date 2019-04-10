Ontario budget expected to include free dental care for low-income seniors

The Ontario Government is expected to fulfill a promise of free dental care for low-income seniors in Thursday’s budget.

The program could cost nearly 100 million dollars a year and is aimed at those who don’t have a supplementary source of income.

It’s meant for those aged 65 years and over making under $19,300 a year – or couples making up to $32,000.

The service could be accessed through public health units, community health centres and aboriginal health access centres, with the potential for mobile dental units in the future.

Details and exact numbers will be outlined in the budget.

Most Hamiltonians say they are excited for this group of people, but the news was met with some criticism, as this comes after the Ford government announced education changes.