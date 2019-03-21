Ontario announces $10 million per year for horse racing

The $10 million per year will go to horse racing industry programs in Ontario.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says the funding will support breeding and industry development for Ontario-bred horses and will be administered by Ontario Racing.

Fedeli says this investment will help ensure the horse racing community can create and protect jobs.

In addition to this funding the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) will provide up to $105 million per year for 19 years for racetrack operations and purse support.