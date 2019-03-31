Ontarians mostly in dark about government’s climate change plans: Poll

Ontario’s PC government surveyed the public shortly after releasing their climate plan in late November.

The results showed that four in ten respondents could recall reading, seeing or hearing something recently from the provincial government on the environment.

When respondents were asked for their opinion on what they had heard, 45 per cent had a negative impression, 27 per cent had a positive impression and the rest were neutral.

Ipsos, the research company, surveyed one thousand Ontarians over two weeks in December.