;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Ontarians mostly in dark about government’s climate change plans: Poll

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: climate change, ipsos, ontario government, PC's, Progressive Conseratives


Ontario’s PC government surveyed the public shortly after releasing their climate plan in late November.

The results showed that four in ten respondents could recall reading, seeing or hearing something recently from the provincial government on the environment.

When respondents were asked for their opinion on what they had heard, 45 per cent had a negative impression, 27 per cent had a positive impression and the rest were neutral.

Ipsos, the research company, surveyed one thousand Ontarians over two weeks in December.



LATEST STORIES

Ontarians mostly in dark about government's climate change plans: Poll

One dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on 403 in Mississauga

Burlington man killed in early Saturday crash in Mississauga

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php