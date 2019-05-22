One woman is dead following an accident in Oakville

An 84-year-old Burlington woman is dead after a freak accident where she was hit by her own car.

The incident occurred on May 8 in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Anglican Church on Valleyridge drive in Oakville.

The car became stuck on a median prompting the women to call a tow truck. After exiting the vehicle, the driver and passenger reached in to get their belongings when the car was inadvertently knocked into reverse.

The two women were then ejected from the car and the driver was struck down.

The vehicle proceeded to reverse, stopping at the steps of the church.

The two were taken to hospital. The driver was pronounced dead on Monday and the 92-year-old passenger remains in life threatening condition.

At the request of the family, the name of the driver will not be released.