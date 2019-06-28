One woman arrested in connection with protest at Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s house

A woman, 33, has been arrested by Hamilton Police after taking part in the protest at Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s house this morning.

She was one of approximately 20 people who planted signs saying “The mayor doesn’t care about Queer People.” The group also banged on the door and yelled profanity.

The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, criminal harassment, causing a disturbance and mischief. Bail has been opposed.

More arrests may be made as Hamilton Police continue their investigation.