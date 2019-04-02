One person dead in single-vehicle crash on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person has died following a collision on the Fort Erie-bound Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

A witness called police around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday to report a single-vehicle rollover on the QEW between Lyons Creek Rd. and Sodom Rd. in Niagara Falls.

OPP, paramedics and other emergency personnel responded to the crash and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The circumstances around this crash are still under investigation,” said Kerry Schmidt in a video posted on Twitter. “We are working on notifying family and next of kin at this time.”

The collision reconstruction team is on scene investigating.

Schmidt says the right lane of the QEW has been shutdown and drivers may experience delays in the area.