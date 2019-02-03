;
2017 BEA Winners
One person dead in Caledon house explosion

Photo: OPP

OPP say that one person is dead following a house explosion in Caledon.

Police were called to a home on Maple Grove Rd. just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found that the homes was completely leveled by the explosion.

Six neighbouring homes were also damaged by the blast. Around 30 people in the area were evacuated from the area and taken to a local church for shelter.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

OPP have closed Charleston Sideroad between Hwy. 10 and Kennedy Rd.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

 



