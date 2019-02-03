One person dead in Caledon house explosion

Photo: OPP

OPP say that one person is dead following a house explosion in Caledon.

Police were called to a home on Maple Grove Rd. just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found that the homes was completely leveled by the explosion.

Six neighbouring homes were also damaged by the blast. Around 30 people in the area were evacuated from the area and taken to a local church for shelter.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

OPP have closed Charleston Sideroad between Hwy. 10 and Kennedy Rd.

A devastating house explosion occurred this morning on Maple Grove Road in Caledon Village. Caledon Fire crews have evacuated the immediate area and are inspecting for structural damage. Please keep those affected in your thoughts. — Allan Thompson (@Caledon_Mayor) February 3, 2019

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.