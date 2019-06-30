One man is found dead after homicide in St. Catharines

A young man is dead after a commotion on Plymouth Avenue in St. Catharines.

Twenty-one-year-old Riley Kostuk of St. Catharines is facing 2nd-degree murder charges after the early morning altercation.

Witnesses say the victim was discovered at the end of a driveway, suffering from a chest injury and bleeding heavily.

St. Catharines Police have said that the 23-year-old suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Homicide detectives took surveillance video from a home several doors down – believed to have caught the image of a vehicle that could be connected to the case.

It’s the fifth homicide in the Niagara Region this year.

Police are still in the early stages of this investigation and are encouraging anyone who may know something to come forward.