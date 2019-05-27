;
One man is dead another in custody after a fatal stabbing in Central Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: central hamilton, custody, dead, fatal stabbing, Robert Surridge, Steve Bereziuk, Wayne Bilodeau



Police say it was an apartment building on Lamoureax street near Dundurn in Central Hamilton that a 46 year old man was found stabbed to death in his friends apartment. Homicide detective Steve Bereziuk says the victim’s family is in shock.

Police say first responders tried to save 46 year old Wayne Bilodeau when he was found with stab wounds in his friends apartment. Police say they were called to a disturbance at the apartment building and arrested 45 year old Robert Surridge.

He has now been charged with second degree murder. Homicide detective Steve Bereziuk says the two friends were not known to police.

Police say they have recovered the weapon used in the homicide but can’t disclose where Bilodeau was stabbed, and how many times or if anyone else was in the apartment at the time of the incident these details they say, will be evidence in the coming court proceedings.



